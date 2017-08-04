NFL

Seahawks’ Frank Clark Tossed From Practice After Punching Teammate in Face

3:11 | NFL
Former Giants OL David Diehl: CTE Has Completely Changed Football
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark was ejected from practice on Thursday after punching teammate Germain Ifedi in the face during a drill, according to Gregg Bell of the News-Tribune.

Clark reportedly leapt into a ‘scuffle’ between offensive and defensive lineman while the two sides were participating in a pass-rush drill. Clark leapt into the fray and struck Ifedi, who did not have a helmet on and was not competing in the drill. He threw what was described as a ‘flying punch’ that struck Ifedi.

From the News-Tribune:

Then Ifedi, not in for the next snap, charged into a gaggle of defensive ends and tackles standing off the side of the drill. That’s when Clark jumped in, as if off a top rope of a pro wrestling ring.

But his flying punch was absolutely real. And damaging.

The incident brought head coach Pete Carroll over to break up the fight, and he sent Clark to the locker room afterward. Ifedi was reportedly bleeding from the mouth and required medical treatment.

Carroll commented on the matter after practice.

Clark was the team’s second-round pick in 2015 out of Michigan, where he had been kicked off the team for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the face.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters