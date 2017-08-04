Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark was ejected from practice on Thursday after punching teammate Germain Ifedi in the face during a drill, according to Gregg Bell of the News-Tribune.

Clark reportedly leapt into a ‘scuffle’ between offensive and defensive lineman while the two sides were participating in a pass-rush drill. Clark leapt into the fray and struck Ifedi, who did not have a helmet on and was not competing in the drill. He threw what was described as a ‘flying punch’ that struck Ifedi.

From the News-Tribune:

Then Ifedi, not in for the next snap, charged into a gaggle of defensive ends and tackles standing off the side of the drill. That’s when Clark jumped in, as if off a top rope of a pro wrestling ring.

But his flying punch was absolutely real. And damaging.

The incident brought head coach Pete Carroll over to break up the fight, and he sent Clark to the locker room afterward. Ifedi was reportedly bleeding from the mouth and required medical treatment.

Carroll commented on the matter after practice.

Clark was the team’s second-round pick in 2015 out of Michigan, where he had been kicked off the team for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the face.