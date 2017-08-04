Seahawks’ Frank Clark Tossed From Practice After Punching Teammate in Face
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark was ejected from practice on Thursday after punching teammate Germain Ifedi in the face during a drill, according to Gregg Bell of the News-Tribune.
Clark reportedly leapt into a ‘scuffle’ between offensive and defensive lineman while the two sides were participating in a pass-rush drill. Clark leapt into the fray and struck Ifedi, who did not have a helmet on and was not competing in the drill. He threw what was described as a ‘flying punch’ that struck Ifedi.
From the News-Tribune:
Then Ifedi, not in for the next snap, charged into a gaggle of defensive ends and tackles standing off the side of the drill. That’s when Clark jumped in, as if off a top rope of a pro wrestling ring.
But his flying punch was absolutely real. And damaging.
Carroll commented on the matter after practice.
Clark was the team’s second-round pick in 2015 out of Michigan, where he had been kicked off the team for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the face.