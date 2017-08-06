NFL

Report: Dolphins, Jay Cutler Agrees to 1-year, $10 Million Deal

Scooby Axson
The Miami Dolphins and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler have agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

The deal will be worth $10 million, plus incentives, according to the report.

Cutler, 34, retired in May and immediately signed with Fox Sports to become an NFL game analyst.

Miami and Cutler had engaged in talks since an injury to starter Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill injured his left knee in practice last week, and the team is bracing for the possibility that he will have season-ending surgery.

Last season for the Bears, Cutler only played in five games, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,059 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

In 11 NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and Bears, Cutler has a 68–71 record as a starting quarterback.

