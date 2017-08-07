Wide receiver Anquan Boldin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports.

The deal is worth $2.75 million and includes $1.25 million in incentives, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Boldin reportedly agreed to a contract last week before backing out of the deal.

The Bills' receiving team already includes Sammy Watkins and Zay Jones.

Boldin will be heading into his 15th season in the NFL and has 1,076 catches, 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns in his career. He finished last season with 67 receptions for 584 yards and eight touchdowns for the Detroit Lions.

Boldin will turn 37 on October 3.