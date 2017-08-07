NFL

Brock Osweiler to Start Browns First Preseason Game

2 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns will start Brock Osweiler at quarterback for their first preseason game, the team announced.

The Browns will kick off their preseason Thursday against the New Orleans Saints.

"A lot goes into our evaluation but it's always going to be about efficiently and effectively running the offense," Jackson said in a statement. "You want your starter to be able to do that despite any circumstance. Brock hasn't really gotten any first team reps and this will give him that chance. We look forward to seeing what he can do with this opportunity throughout the week and against the Saints."

Cody Kessler will backup Osweiler, while rookie DeShone Kizer will be the third-stringer.

Osweiler was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Houston Texans in March.

Osweiler, 26, threw for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions last season for Houston.

