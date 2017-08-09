NFL

NFL Preseason 2017: Full Schedule for Week 1

1:07 | NFL
Peter King: Deshaun Watson Will Eventually Win Texans' Starting Job
Chris Chavez
24 minutes ago

The NFL preseason is underway after last week's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, where the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

All 30 other NFL teams will be in action starting on Wednesday night with the Houston Texans facing the Carolina Panthers. Week 1 of the preseason concludes with the Seattle Seahawks facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots will open with a Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Below is a look at the full NFL preseason schedule for Week 1 (All times are ET)

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Texans vs. Panthers 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Falcons vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Vikings vs. Bills, 7 p.m.

Jaguars vs. Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Redskins vs. Ravens, 7:30 p.m.

Saints vs. Browns, 8 p.m.

Broncos vs. Bears, 8 p.m.

Eagles vs. Packers, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Steelers vs. Giants, 7 p.m.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals, 7:30 p.m.

49ers vs. Chiefs, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Titans vs. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cowboys vs. Rams, 9 p.m.

Raiders vs. Cardinals, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Lions vs. Colts, 1:30 p.m.

Seahawks vs. Chargers, 8 p.m.

