The Chargers and Rams both play in Los Angeles now, as opposed to, you know, neither of them playing in Los Angeles.

The proximity makes it convenient for the two teams to train together, given that they are in opposite conferences and all, but it also means things can get territorial.

As you may have gathered from the headline, there was a big ol’ fight.

Fight breaks out between #rams and #chargers. Missed first two solid punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/cwixj6YWBv — Lisa Lane (@LisaLane_Sports) August 10, 2017

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson and Chargers receiver Dontrelle Inman got into it first after a pass interference call, and then things really escalated. The very injury-prone Keenan Allen goes out of his way to deck someone. It is not a great look. And then there were more fights.

FIGHT FOR LA ⚡️

Yellow socks is @Keenan13Allen but look at the hype man in the back ⚡️😂💢 pic.twitter.com/mPsKIMAPoF — Chargers⚡️Hype (@ChargersHype) August 10, 2017

“Where I'm from, if somebody's going to initiate it, we're going to finish it -- especially myself,” Johnson said, according to ESPN. “But it was fun, man. It was friendly competition.”

A second fight just broke out at Rams Chargers. #FIGHTFORLA pic.twitter.com/Dg0JmEdj6l — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 10, 2017

So if you’re counting at home, that’s three fights in two hours. I guess it’s good that they’re taking preseason seriously.