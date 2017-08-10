NFL

Sparks Fly in Chargers-Rams Rivalry as Teams Brawl at Training Camp

0:44 | NFL
Rams, Chargers Brawl on Practice Field
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The Chargers and Rams both play in Los Angeles now, as opposed to, you know, neither of them playing in Los Angeles.

The proximity makes it convenient for the two teams to train together, given that they are in opposite conferences and all, but it also means things can get territorial.

As you may have gathered from the headline, there was a big ol’ fight.

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson and Chargers receiver Dontrelle Inman got into it first after a pass interference call, and then things really escalated. The very injury-prone Keenan Allen goes out of his way to deck someone. It is not a great look. And then there were more fights.

“Where I'm from, if somebody's going to initiate it, we're going to finish it -- especially myself,” Johnson said, according to ESPN. “But it was fun, man. It was friendly competition.”

So if you’re counting at home, that’s three fights in two hours. I guess it’s good that they’re taking preseason seriously.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters