Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is likely to be suspended by the NFL for multiple domestic violence incidents, according to multiple reports.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that there’s an expectation Elliott will be disciplined, with the standard for domestic violence cases being six games. Pro Football Talk reported late Thursday that Elliott was highly likely to face a suspension, citing a source who called that fate “definite”. It remains unclear exactly what duration of time he may sit out as a penalty.

An announcement regarding Ellliott’s punishment could come as soon as Friday, according to reports. He has been accused of five incidents of domestic violence in a six-day span in July 2016 as alleged by his ex-girlfriend. It is unknown exactly how or to which actions the league will attribute his punishment.

Elliott, 22, rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns last season as a rookie.