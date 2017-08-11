Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended six games by the NFL for multiple domestic violence incidents that amount to a violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The league announced the news on Friday after multiple reports indicated he would miss time. Six games has been the league’s standard for a domestic violence punishment. The NFL cited an extensive investigation into the matter and found “substantive and persuasive” evidence that Elliott was physically abusive toward his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension. Without the appeal, his suspension would begin on Sept. 2.

Below is the full letter from the NFL to Elliott:

The Cowboys will play the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, Rams and Packers before a bye week in Week 6.