The Buccaneers have released former second-round pick Roberto Aguayo shortly after the kicker missed two kicks in the team's preseason opener.

Buccaneers make it official, release their former second-round pick: pic.twitter.com/qjNO9P2Nps — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2017

Aguayo was selected 59th overall out of Florida State in the 2016 draft, becoming the earliest kicker selected since Mike Nugent went 47th in the 2005 draft.

Aguayo struggled mightily in his rookie year, going 22-31 on field goals and just 4-10 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards. He missed a 47-yarder and an extra point on Friday night, while the Bucs' other kicker, Nick Folk, knocked in his only kick of the night.