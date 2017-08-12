NFL

Buccaneers Release Former Second-Round Pick Roberto Aguayo

2:05 | NFL
Rookie Quarterbacks: Should Watson, Trubisky and Kizer All Start?
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

The Buccaneers have released former second-round pick Roberto Aguayo shortly after the kicker missed two kicks in the team's preseason opener. 

Aguayo was selected 59th overall out of Florida State in the 2016 draft, becoming the earliest kicker selected since Mike Nugent went 47th in the 2005 draft.

Extra Mustard
Robert Aguayo Might Just Be Bad at Kicking Footballs

Aguayo struggled mightily in his rookie year, going 22-31 on field goals and just 4-10 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards. He missed a 47-yarder and an extra point on Friday night, while the Bucs' other kicker, Nick Folk, knocked in his only kick of the night.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters