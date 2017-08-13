NFL

Jaguars Hold Fournette Out of Practice, Lee Gets Carted Off Field

1:39 | NFL
Can Leonard Fournette Actually Lead the NFL in Rushing?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The Jaguars had to deal with two key injuries on the offensive end Sunday.

Running back Leonard Fournette was held out of practice as a precaution for a foot injury, coach Doug Marrone explained.

In addition to Fournette missing practice, wide receiver Marqise Lee was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury in a seven-on-seven drill, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports. Lee's injury is not serious however, and looked worse than it actually is, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

NFL
Bills Trade Sammy Watkins to Rams, Acquire Jordan Matthews From Eagles

Lee dealt with a hamstring injury his first two years in the league, missing nine games during those seasons. Last year he played the entire season and was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Fournette, the No. 4 pick in the draft, missed five games during his three years at LSU due to ankle issues. In his preseason debut, he rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars open the season Sept. 10 in Houston to take on the Texans.

