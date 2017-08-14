Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews is week-to-week after suffering a chip fracture in his sternum during practice, the team announced.

Matthews was participating in just his first practice since he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to Buffalo in exchange for Ronald Darby. He is expected to be one of the top options at wide receiver after the Bills also packaged Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams in a trade for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

If Matthews is expected to miss time during the season, the Bills signed veteran Anquan Boldon and he could be used as the team's top receiving option alongside Zay Jones and Andre Holmes. The injury slightly delays any on-field practice with quarterback Tyrod Taylor as they both adjust to the new playbook.