NFL

Hue Jackson Prefers to Have Browns Not Protest

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson says he respects the position of some NFL players in their decision to sit during the playing of the national anthem, but doesn't necessarily want his team participating in those demonstrations.

During their team's last preseason games, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch declined to stand for the anthem, following the actions taken by now free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season.

"I think everybody has a right to (protest), and I get it, but the national anthem means a lot to myself personally, the organization and our football team," Jackson said to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I hope — and again I can't speak, I haven't really talked to our team about it — I would hope that we don't have those issues.

NFL
Why They Are Protesting

“I understand there is a lot going on in the world. I like to just keep it here. What we deal with, we try to deal with as a team in our closed environment. We talk about things. Hopefully, that won’t happen. I can’t tell you it won’t happen, but I just know our guys, and I don’t think that is where our focus is."

Bennett said he is going to use his platform to speak on injustice and Lynch acknowledged that he has been sitting during the anthem for years.

Cleveland's next preseason game is Monday against the New York Giants.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters