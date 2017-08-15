NFL

Former NFL Player Dimitri Patterson Injures Cops While Running From Court

Former cornerback Dimitri Patterson injured two police officers, sending one to the hospital when he tried to run from a Miami-Dade court Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald .

According to the Herald, a judge ordered Patterson be placed under custody, leading him to attempt to flee from the court. While running, Patterson knocked down a female officer who hit her head, forcing her to go to the hospital, and he injured a male officer's wrist, according to the Herald.

The Herald adds that Patterson was detained Tuesday night and expects he will face charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Patterson, 34, played in the NFL from 2005-2013 with Washington, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Miami. In 2014 Patterson was with the Jets during the preseason, but was let go shortly after going missing and not showing up for a preseason game.

Patterson was arrested for felony child abuse in 2015, according to ESPN. The Herald said it was not clear why he was in court Tuesday.

