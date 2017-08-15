NFL

All-Pro LB Thomas Davis Signs Extension With Panthers

Panthers' linebacker Thomas Davis signed a one-year extension to stay in Carolina through 2018, the team announced Tuesday. The extension is worth $6.75 million with $3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis, 34, has spent his entire career with the Panthers after being drafted No. 14 in 2005.

From 2009-2011, Davis only played nine games due to knee injuries, missing the entire 2010 season with a torn ACL.

In 2015, Davis made his first Pro Bowl and first All-Pro first team. He also made the Pro Bowl last season.

Davis is going into his 13th year in the NFL and for his career he has 939 tackles, 25.5 sacks and 13 interceptions. 

 

 

