Houston Texans: Should Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson Be the Starting Quarterback?

Peter King: Deshaun Watson Will Eventually Win Texans' Starting Job

  • Who should be the Houston Texans’ starting quarterback, Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson? The MMQB’s Jonathan Jones leads a roundtable discussion with four Houston-based writers who are closely following the competition
Jonathan Jones
28 minutes ago

Another NFL season, another Texans quarterback competition. While coach Bill O'Brien has said that veteran Tom Savage will be the starter, general manager Rick Smith has said that the quarterback position is an open competition. Word from training camp this week is that, after an impressive debut in his first preseason game, rookie Deshaun Watson—the first-round pick who led Clemson to a national title last year—is getting reps with the first team. Is it only a matter of time before he takes over the huddle?

The MMQB’s Jonathan Jones will lead a roundtable this afternoon and debate this question with four Houston-based bloggers and media pundits—Steph Stradley, Patrick Starr, Jayson Braddock and Mike Meltser—all of whom have been closely following the quarterback competition. Follow along as the conversation unfolds and gets updated in real time.

