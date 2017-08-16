Michael Bennett says it will take a white player getting involved with the national anthem protests to make a serious impact.

"It would take a white player to really get things changed," Bennett said Wednesday on ESPN's SC6. "Because when somebody from the other side understands and they step up and they speak up about it ... it would change the whole conversation. Because when you bring somebody who doesn't have to be a part of [the] conversation making himself vulnerable in front of it, I think when that happens, things will really take a jump."

Sunday Bennett sat during the anthem of the Seahawks' preseason opener and said he plans to do it for the entire season. The day before, Bennett's former teammate Marshawn Lynch sat during the anthem of the Oakland Raiders' preseason opener.

In the interview on ESPN, Bennett explained that he had been contemplating sitting for the anthem throughout the summer, and in light of the events in Charlottesville, Va.

"Over the weekend, so much violence, so much hate," Bennett said on SC6. "I just wanted to remember why we were American citizens, remember the freedom, the liberty and the equality, make sure we never forget that. I really wanted to honor that, the founding principles of what we're all supposed to be. Charlottesville was so crazy, so much going on in the world now, it just made sense."

Bennett also explained how players also made decisions about whether or not to protest based on the reaction to Colin Kaepernick protesting the anthem last season. Bennett said on SC6 that knowing about the death threats Kaepernick received and the feeling that he was blackballed scared players.

He went on to explain that with Kaepernick out of the league currently, players didn't want his message to be lost and wanted to continue "pushing for liberty and equality for everybody."