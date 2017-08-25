Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury in the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Edelman went to the ground after trying to cut up field after making a catch. The 31-year-old immediately grabbed his right knee and was carted off the field into the locker room for further evaluation.

Seeing Edelman go down like this in pre-season hurts



pic.twitter.com/s8hYkGsK6w — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) August 25, 2017

Brady just jumped over the bench and went into the tent to check on Edelman. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 25, 2017

With 532 catches over the past four season, Edelman has become a favorite target of Tom Brady.

The Patriots said Edelman is questionable to return.