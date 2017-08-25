Patriots' Julian Edelman Appears to Suffer Non-Contract Leg Injury
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury in the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
Edelman went to the ground after trying to cut up field after making a catch. The 31-year-old immediately grabbed his right knee and was carted off the field into the locker room for further evaluation.
Seeing Edelman go down like this in pre-season hurts— Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) August 25, 2017
pic.twitter.com/s8hYkGsK6w
Brady just jumped over the bench and went into the tent to check on Edelman.— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 25, 2017
With 532 catches over the past four season, Edelman has become a favorite target of Tom Brady.
The Patriots said Edelman is questionable to return.