The Browns have named rookie DeShone Kizer their starting quarterback, the team announced Sunday.

Kizer, a second-round pick by Cleveland in the 2017 draft, played his college ball at Notre Dame. While with the Fighting Irish he completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 5,805 yards, 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

During the preseason, Kizer has gone 25-for-49 for 351 yards with one touchdown and one pick. He started for the Browns on Saturday against Tampa Bay going just six-for-18 in the rain, but after the game coach Hue Jackson said he felt "comfortable with him" and his ability to lead the team.

Kizer was competing against Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler for the starting position at the start of camp. Throughout the preseason Osweiler has gone 12-for-22 for 67 yards and one interception while Kessler has gone 18-for-27 for 145 yards. Osweiler had started the other two preseason games fro Cleveland.