NFL

Browns Name Rookie DeShone Kizer Starting Quarterback

0:31 | NFL
Browns Name Rookie Quarterback DeShone Kizer as Week 1 Starter
Khadrice Rollins
44 minutes ago

The Browns have named rookie DeShone Kizer their starting quarterback, the team announced Sunday.

Kizer, a second-round pick by Cleveland in the 2017 draft, played his college ball at Notre Dame. While with the Fighting Irish he completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 5,805 yards, 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

During the preseason, Kizer has gone 25-for-49 for 351 yards with one touchdown and one pick. He started for the Browns on Saturday against Tampa Bay going just six-for-18 in the rain, but after the game coach Hue Jackson said he felt "comfortable with him" and his ability to lead the team.

Kizer was competing against Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler for the starting position at the start of camp. Throughout the preseason Osweiler has gone 12-for-22 for 67 yards and one interception while Kessler has gone 18-for-27 for 145 yards. Osweiler had started the other two preseason games fro Cleveland.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters