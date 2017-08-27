The Houston Texans will be staying in Dallas to practice and play the Cowboys in a preseason game at The Star In Frisco, according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

Hurricane Harvey has pummeled Texas with flooding. The National Weather Service is fearful that rain could reach record-breaking levels in parts of Texas with 50 inches of flooding possibly expected in some areas.The storm has already killed two people and more than 1,000 people were rescued by authorities.

The Texans decided not to travel back to Houston after a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

It has not been announced how Thursday's preseason game against the Cowboys will be affected. The game was initially supposed to be played in Houston. The Cowboys offered to host the game at AT&T Stadium.