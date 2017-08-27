NFL

Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict Faces Five-Game Suspension For Illegal Hit vs. Chiefs

0:48 | NFL
2017 Cincinnati Bengals Preview
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a possible five-game suspension for an illegal hit against Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason exhibition game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The suspension is pending an appeal and a hearing with the NFL is set for this week. The Bengals will open the season  on Sept. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens before playing the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in the first five weeks.

The Chiefs won the preseason game 30–12 on Aug. 19. The hit violated the NFL's new rule on hitting a running back in a defenseless position, according to Schefter.

Cincinnati is already without Adam Jones for the first game of the season due to a guilty plea this offseason regarding an arrest for three misdemeanors and a felony.

Burfict is estimated to lose $882,353 in lost base-salary, if the five-game suspension stands.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters