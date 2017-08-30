Browns Release Cornerback Joe Haden

Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The Cleveland Browns released cornerback Joe Haden after failing to find a willing trade partner for the two-time Pro Bowler, the team announced Wednesday.

Haden, 28, has spent each of his seven seasons in Cleveland after the team selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

“Joe gave everything he had for the Cleveland Browns and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” said Browns head coach Hue Jackson. “He was a leader on and off the field. I wish him all the best as he continues his career.”

Haden was due to be paid $11.1 million ($4 million guaranteed) as part of a five-year, $67.5 million extension he signed in 2014. The release costs Cleveland $3.2 million in cap space this season and $3.2 million in 2018.

Haden can sign with any team after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

In 13 games last season, Haden recorded 48 total tackles and three interceptions, missing three games with groin muscle injuries. He has 19 interceptions and four forced fumbles in his career.