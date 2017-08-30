Vontaze Burfict's Five-Game Suspension to be Reduced to Three Games

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict's suspension will be reduced from five games to three games.

Here is the official release on #Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict's suspension being reduced pic.twitter.com/LJ0Q6YTTF4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

The reduction was first reported by ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Burfict received the suspension for hitting Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman away from the play in a preseason game on Aug. 19.

The length of the suspension was in part a result of Burfict's extensive history of disciplinary issues. He was suspended for the first three games of last season for a high hit on Antonio Brown in the previous season's playoffs, and has been fined multiple time throughout his career. Burfict was docked $75,000 last season for stomping on then-Patriots running back LaGarrette Blount.

The Bengals released a statement in defense of the most recent hit. It reads: ''The film shows that the hit was legal, that Vontaze engaged his opponent from the front, and that contact was shoulder-to-chest.''

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has been a vocal advocate of Burfict's, calling him a changed man but noting that he "hits like dynamite."

If the suspension is indeed reduced, Burfict will be eligible to return for the Bengals' Week 4 matchup at the Browns on Oct. 1.