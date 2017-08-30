NFL

Vontaze Burfict's Five-Game Suspension to be Reduced to Three Games

Vontaze Burfict's Five-Game Suspension to be Reduced to Three Games
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict's suspension will be reduced from five games to three games.

The reduction was first reported by ESPN's Josina Anderson

Burfict received the suspension for hitting Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman away from the play in a preseason game on Aug. 19.

The length of the suspension was in part a result of Burfict's extensive history of disciplinary issues. He was suspended for the first three games of last season for a high hit on Antonio Brown in the previous season's playoffs, and has been fined multiple time throughout his career. Burfict was docked $75,000 last season for stomping on then-Patriots running back LaGarrette Blount.

The Bengals released a statement in defense of the most recent hit. It reads: ''The film shows that the hit was legal, that Vontaze engaged his opponent from the front, and that contact was shoulder-to-chest.''

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has been a vocal advocate of Burfict's, calling him a changed man but noting that he "hits like dynamite." 

If the suspension is indeed reduced, Burfict will be eligible to return for the Bengals' Week 4 matchup at the Browns on Oct. 1. 

