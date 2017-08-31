NFL

J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Relief Fundraiser Hits $10 Million and Counting

0:41 | NFL
Texans vs. Cowboys Preseason Game Canceled so Players Can Be With Their Families
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

J.J. Watt’s fundraising efforts for Hurricane Harvey relief have hit $10 million and counting.

Watt announced on Wednesday that he had increased his goal to $10 million, and had raised more than $6 million as of Wednesday afternoon. He planned to distribute supplies to those affected by the storm on Sunday. 

Watt started the fundraiser last Sunday with an initial goal of $100,000. The money will help purchase food, generators, clothing, water and supplies for the people of Houston.

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that 33 counties are in a flood-ravaged state and are under federal disaster declarations. More than 8,500 people have been rescued from their homes. Some areas received more than 51.88 inches of rain. CNN reports that at least 19 people have died in the storm.

The Texans are headed back to Houston after their Thursday night preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys was cancelled, so that players could return home to their families.

You can donate to Watt’s efforts here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters