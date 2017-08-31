Texans vs. Cowboys Preseason Game Canceled so Players Can Be With Their Families

J.J. Watt’s fundraising efforts for Hurricane Harvey relief have hit $10 million and counting.

Watt announced on Wednesday that he had increased his goal to $10 million, and had raised more than $6 million as of Wednesday afternoon. He planned to distribute supplies to those affected by the storm on Sunday.

Watt started the fundraiser last Sunday with an initial goal of $100,000. The money will help purchase food, generators, clothing, water and supplies for the people of Houston.

$10 MILLION!!!



Absolutely incredible.



The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/0H8jHcZCQc — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that 33 counties are in a flood-ravaged state and are under federal disaster declarations. More than 8,500 people have been rescued from their homes. Some areas received more than 51.88 inches of rain. CNN reports that at least 19 people have died in the storm.

The Texans are headed back to Houston after their Thursday night preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys was cancelled, so that players could return home to their families.

You can donate to Watt’s efforts here.