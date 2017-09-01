Report: Browns Release Brock Osweiler

The Browns have released quarterback Brock Osweiler, reports The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

The Browns acquired Osweiler in March from the Texans, who traded the quarterback to rid themselves of his contract. Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Texans before last season but struggled mightily and lost his starting job to Tom Savage. To incentivize the Browns to take on the contract, the Texans also sent over a second-round pick. Many thought the Browns would cut Osweiler shortly after the trade—they made the trade for the pick, not the quarterback—but since the team was already on the hook for his salary, there was virtually no downside in giving him a shot to compete.

Among qualifying quarterbacks last season, Osweiler finished 27th in completion percentage, second-to-last in quarterback rating and dead last in yards per attempt.

Osweiler entered the camp as the Browns' number one quarterback but was beaten out by rookie DeShone Kizer, who will start Cleveland's Sept. 10 opener against the Steelers. In the two preseason games that Osweiler started, he completed 12 of 24 passes for 64 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Despite cutting him, the Browns are still on the hook for the $17 million that Osweiler is owed this season.

Osweiler received such a rich deal based mainly on his impressive performance for the Broncos when he started for the injured Peyton Manning. Osweiler went 5-2 with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions for Denver. After the season and Manning's retirement, the Broncos made Osweiler a multi-year offer, but he chose Houston because the contract was longer and he was reportedly unhappy with the Broncos' decision to pull him in Week 17.

NFL teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 before 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.