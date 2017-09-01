NFL teams face a pressure-filled weekend as they pare their rosters down from 90 to 53 before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

This marks the first year that teams were not forced to cut their rosters down to 75 men before the final preseason game, which means this final round of cuts will see more than 1,100 players hit the free agent market. Most of those players will be anonymous undrafted free agents but there will be a few names you may recognize. Check out the list below as we track the most notable players left looking for jobs.

• QB Brock Osweiler, Browns (reportedly signed with Broncos)

• S T.J. Ward, Broncos

• G Alex Boone, Vikings

• WR Jeremy Kerley, 49ers

• ​DT Ahtyba Rubin, Seahawks

• ​OT T.J. Clemmings, Vikings

• K Roberto Aguayo, Bears

• WR Victor Cruz, Bears

• RB Matt Jones, Bears

• RB Chris Johnson, Cardinals

• RB Matt Asiata, Lions

• QB Brandon Weeden, Texans

• QB Garrett Gilbert, Panthers

• QB Josh Johnson, Giants

• QB Kellen Clemens, Chargers

• QB Brad Kaaya, Lions

• K Josh Lambo, Chargers

• Taysom Hill, QB, Packers

• C Jeremy Zuttah, Ravens

• RB Stevan Ridley, Broncos

• RB Bobby Rainey, Ravens

• RB Lorenzo Taliaferro, Ravens

• TE Larry Donnell, Ravens

• WR Austin Carr, Patriots

• OL Eric Winston, Bengals

• FB Glenn Gronkowski, Patriots

• DE Jaye Howard, Bears

• DT Tony McDaniel, Saints