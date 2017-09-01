NFL

NFL Roster Cuts: Most Notable Players Released

0:41 | NFL
Patriots' Cyrus Jones Suffers Torn ACL, Out for 2017 Season
Dan Gartland
Friday September 1st, 2017

NFL teams face a pressure-filled weekend as they pare their rosters down from 90 to 53 before Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

This marks the first year that teams were not forced to cut their rosters down to 75 men before the final preseason game, which means this final round of cuts will see more than 1,100 players hit the free agent market. Most of those players will be anonymous undrafted free agents but there will be a few names you may recognize. Check out the list below as we track the most notable players left looking for jobs. 

• QB Brock Osweiler, Browns (reportedly signed with Broncos)

• S T.J. Ward, Broncos

• G Alex Boone, Vikings

• WR Jeremy Kerley, 49ers

• ​DT Ahtyba Rubin, Seahawks

• ​OT T.J. Clemmings, Vikings

• K Roberto Aguayo, Bears

• WR Victor Cruz, Bears

• RB Matt Jones, Bears

• RB Chris Johnson, Cardinals

• RB Matt Asiata, Lions

• QB Brandon Weeden, Texans

• QB Garrett Gilbert, Panthers

• QB Josh Johnson, Giants 

• QB Kellen Clemens, Chargers

• QB Brad Kaaya, Lions

• QB Brandon Weeden, Texans

• K Josh Lambo, Chargers

• Taysom Hill, QB, Packers

• C Jeremy Zuttah, Ravens

• RB Stevan Ridley, Broncos

• RB Bobby Rainey, Ravens

• RB Lorenzo Taliaferro, Ravens

• TE Larry Donnell, Ravens

• WR Austin Carr, Patriots

• OL Eric Winston, Bengals

• FB Glenn Gronkowski, Patriots

• DE Jaye Howard, Bears

• DT Tony McDaniel, Saints

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters