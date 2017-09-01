The Seattle Seahawks have acquired defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson from the New York Jets in exchange for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and draft considerations, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the two teams had been discussing the deal since mid-August, with a second or third round pick part of the initial structure.

Richardson, 26, had grown unhappy with the Jets and had established himself as one of their top defensive players, recording 62 combined tackles in 2016 and amassing 18 sacks over four seasons with the team. He was New York’s first-round selection in 2013.

Kearse, 27, has been one of Russell Wilson’s secondary receivers for the last five seasons, catching 41 passes on a career-high 90 targets last season. He has scored 11 touchdowns in 69 career games, all with Seattle. He scored just once last season.

The addition of Kearse puts him in play as one of the Jets’ top wideouts alongside Robby Anderson, with Quincy Enunwa out for the season with injury. Richardson bolsters an already-tough Seahawks front seven.