Report: Bears Release Kicker Roberto Aguayo

The Bears released kicker Roberto Aguayo, a second-round pick in 2016, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Buccaneers raised eyebrows by selecting Aguayo 59th overall as a redshirt sophomore out of Florida State, making him the earliest kicker selected since since Mike Nugent went 47th in the 2005 draft.

Aguayo, 23, struggled mightily for the Bucs last season, going 22-31 on field goals and just 4-10 on attempts between 40-49 yards. He was cut by Tampa Bay earlier this offseason after missing two kicks, including an extra point, in the Bucs' first preseason game. Aguayo missed his only field goal attempt for the Bears, a 49-yard try against the Patriots.

Roberto Aguayo 49 yard field goal.....NOPE! pic.twitter.com/7JSCOGCn8G — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) August 20, 2017

Aguayo has now been cut by two NFL teams, which serves as a reminder that it does not matter where you were drafted. If you cannot perform—and for a kicker, that means making kicks—you will not stick around the league.