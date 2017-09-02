NFL

Steelers Trade Receiver Sammie Coates to Browns

0:31 | NFL
Browns Name Rookie Quarterback DeShone Kizer as Week 1 Starter
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

The Steelers have traded wide receiver Sammie Coates and a seventh-round pick to their AFC North rival Browns in exchange for a sixth-round pick. 

Coates, 24, was a third-round pick out of Auburn in 2015 and caught 21 balls for 435 yards and two touchdowns a season ago. He's struggled with injuries this offseason, as he had a sports hernia procedure in February and began the preseason on the PUP list after he underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery in July. He returned to catch four passes for 21 yards in three preseason games.

Coates ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine and is a big-play threat—he averaged 20.7 yards per catch last season—but drops far too many balls. His injury concerns, lack of consistency and, perhaps most importantly, the reinstatement of Martavis Bryant decreases Pittsburgh's need for him.

In Cleveland, he projects as the third receiver behind Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters