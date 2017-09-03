One of the hallmark storylines of Hard Knocks is introducing viewers to a number of guys who are probably not going to make the final 53-man roster, and last week’s episode focused on a handful of such players on the Buccaneers. So which of your favorite characters will we see getting bad news from Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter on Tuesday night?

(And this should be obvious, but stop reading if you don’t want any spoilers...)

RB Jeremy McNichols: At one point thought to be a potential replacement for RB Doug Martin during his suspension, the Bucs cut their fifth-round draft pick after he committed a number of mistakes throughout the preseason. He reportedly signed a contract with the 49ers to play on their practice squad, a move that will take him closer to his hometown in California—and closer to his youth football coach, Snoop Dogg.

LB Riley Bullough: The writing was on the wall for the player nicknamed Joe Dirt; he gave up a number of tackles late in the Bucs’ preseason game against the Browns, which ultimately led to a late Cleveland touchdown. However he’s sticking around on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

WR Bobo Wilson: The receiver who played with QB Jameis Winston at Florida State will also stick around on the Bucs’ practice squad. Wilson had a respectable final preseason game (three receptions for 58 yards), but it wasn’t enough to remain in Tampa Bay’s deep receiving corps.

WR Donteea Dye: Referred to by the Hard Knocks narrator as 'Mr. Eclipse,' Dye had his moment in the sun, literally, when the camera caught him peering up at the solar eclipse with his eclipse glasses.

QB Sefo Liufau: After suffering a knee injury in the fourth preseason game, Liufau was waived to injured reserve. At least the QB now knows that you can get cut after the final 53-man roster.

K Roberto Aguayo: Wait, wasn’t Aguayo already cut after the first week of the preseason? Yes. The Bears picked him up the day after the Bucs cut him the first time, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster in Chicago, either.