NFL

NFL Waiver Claims: List of Players Picked Up by New Teams

0:48 | NFL
Patriots trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Colts for WR Phillip Dorsett
Dan Gartland
38 minutes ago

Adam Schefter reported Saturday that one NFL executive told him that there would be “a record amount of waiver claims” on Sunday, and it looks like he was right. 

After teams were required to trim their rosters from 90 men to just 53 by Saturday afternoon, there were plenty of quality players suddenly on the open market. Former high draft picks and players who were decent contributors just last year were out looking for jobs. All told, there were 44 players claimed off waivers, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

We’ll update the list below with the most noteworthy players who have found new homes. (The teams listed are the players’ new team.)

• TE Will Tye, Jets

• QB Brad Kaaya, Panthers

• RB Matt Jones, Colts

• DB Pierre Desir, Colts

• WR Damore’ea Stringfellow, Jets

• WR Austin Carr, Saints

• QB Taysom Hill, Saints

• G T.J. Clemmings, Redskins

• WR Kalif Raymond, Jets

