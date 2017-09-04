NFL

Andrew Luck Out Week 1, Scott Tolzien To Start For Colts vs. Rams

0:48 | NFL
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Andrew Luck will not play in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams and Scott Tolzien will start in his absence, the team announced.

Luck was removed from the physically unable to perform list and placed on the active roster. He last played on Jan. 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He missed all of Indianapolis' offseason workouts.

Colts' Trade for Jacoby Brissett Increases Speculation Surrounding Andrew Luck's Injury

Luck could be back for the Week 2 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals or possibly Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Colts also acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the New England Patriots in a trade for Phillip Dorsett. 

