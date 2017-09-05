NFL

Report: Ezekiel Elliott to Play in Cowboys' Season Opener vs. Giants

Ezekiel Elliott will play in the Cowboys' Week 1 game against the Giants, according to a report from CowboysHQ.com's Mike Fisher

Elliott was suspended six games for a series of domestic violence incidents that took place in July 2016. Authorities in Ohio declined to press charges against Elliott but an NFL investigation found “credible evidence” Elliott used physical force on the woman, Tiffany Thompson, and inflicted several injuries.

His appeal of the suspension was heard over three days by arbitrator Harold Henderson last week, and a decision could come as soon as this week. But according to Fisher, even if a decision on the appeal is made, Elliott will be on the field when the Cowboys host the Giants on Sunday night.

Elliott is seeking to have his entire suspension erased, and the NFL players' union filed a temporary injunction in Texas federal court that would block any suspension. If Henderson decides to uphold the suspension, Elliott would need the injunction to be upheld in order to play. The NFL is seeking to dismiss the injunction entirely

