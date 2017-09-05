54 Not So Terrible Fantasy Football Team Names
Your fantasy football team probably isn’t going to be that good (sorry)—but at least you can hope to impress your friends with a clever team name. Or make them groan with an outrageously terrible one. Either way, we’ve got you covered.
Below is a list of all our best, worst, funniest, punniest and otherwise noteworthy names for your team. Hopefully they’re not that bad.
• Bilal Guys
• Diners, Drive-ins and Diggs
• Henne at Halftime
• Dunkirk Cousins
• Meet the Hooper
• Halfway Cooks
• Black Bortles
• White Welkers
• Hakuna Asiata
• Suh Fast Suh Furious
• Ngata, Ngata ... Ngata Gonna Work Here Anymore, Anyway
• Who Needs a House Out in Hackenberg
• Paul Perkins!
• Tamme de Garcon
• Nathan Peterman For You
• Agholor of Money
• From Wentz You Came
• Golladay in Cambodia
• Settlers of Catanzaro
• Forgetting Brandon Marshall
• And He Shall Be Le’Veon, And He Shall Be A Good Man
• Stay Together For Jacquizz
• Jacquizz Aren’t Alright
• Flacco Earth Truthers
• Dezpacito
• Tuesdays with Torrey
• For Those About To Gronk
• Drank in my Kupp
• Issa Team
• Thielen Myself
• Forgive and Fournette
• Kamara Police
• No, My Name is Jeffery
• Free Mahomes
• Le’Veon or Die Hard
• Cooks Essentials
• Gurley Man
• Kelce Grammar
• Ameer Mortal
• How much wood could a Woodhead chuck if a Woodhead could chuck wood
• Paul Blart: Mall Kupp
• Paul Blart: Mall Kupp 2
• Robin Hood and his Perriman
• Siemian just want to watch the world burn
• SproleCycle
• Will Tye the Science Guy
• Charmander, Charmeleon, Charcandrick
• For Country, For Nation, Forbath
• Summer Brees
• Dak That Azz Up
• Pryor Experience
• Three’s A Crowder
• Le’Veon Quotidien
• I like Wil Lutz and I cannot lie
Think you have a better idea? Send us your best on Twitter or Facebook.