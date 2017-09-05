Five Ways to Prepare for Fantasy Football While at Work

Your fantasy football team probably isn’t going to be that good (sorry)—but at least you can hope to impress your friends with a clever team name. Or make them groan with an outrageously terrible one. Either way, we’ve got you covered.

Below is a list of all our best, worst, funniest, punniest and otherwise noteworthy names for your team. Hopefully they’re not that bad.

• Bilal Guys

• Diners, Drive-ins and Diggs

• Henne at Halftime

• Dunkirk Cousins

• Meet the Hooper

• Halfway Cooks

• Black Bortles

• White Welkers

• Hakuna Asiata

• Suh Fast Suh Furious

• Ngata, Ngata ... Ngata Gonna Work Here Anymore, Anyway

• Who Needs a House Out in Hackenberg

• Paul Perkins!

• Tamme de Garcon

• Nathan Peterman For You

• Agholor of Money

• From Wentz You Came

• Golladay in Cambodia

• Settlers of Catanzaro

• Forgetting Brandon Marshall

• And He Shall Be Le’Veon, And He Shall Be A Good Man

• Stay Together For Jacquizz

• Jacquizz Aren’t Alright

• Flacco Earth Truthers

• Dezpacito

• Tuesdays with Torrey

• For Those About To Gronk

• Drank in my Kupp

• Issa Team

• Thielen Myself

• Forgive and Fournette

• Kamara Police

• No, My Name is Jeffery

• Free Mahomes

• Le’Veon or Die Hard

• Cooks Essentials

• Gurley Man

• Kelce Grammar

• Ameer Mortal

• How much wood could a Woodhead chuck if a Woodhead could chuck wood

• Paul Blart: Mall Kupp

• Paul Blart: Mall Kupp 2

• Robin Hood and his Perriman

• Siemian just want to watch the world burn

• SproleCycle

• Will Tye the Science Guy

• Charmander, Charmeleon, Charcandrick

• For Country, For Nation, Forbath

• Summer Brees

• Dak That Azz Up

• Pryor Experience

• Three’s A Crowder

• Le’Veon Quotidien

• I like Wil Lutz and I cannot lie

