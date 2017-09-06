The MMQB Power Rankings Poll
Quickly
- Introducing the Power Poll, as The MMQB staff ranks the 32 NFL teams from first to worst
We here at The MMQB are introducing a new approach to power rankings. Rather than relying on one mind to determine the 1 to 32 ranking, every week we will conduct a staff vote among all MMQB/Sports Illustrated NFL staffers for the most definitive ranking of the NFL teams (aside from maybe win-loss records), going by the classic Peter King “if they met on a neutral field in Des Moines...” scale.
So with that, we present the best 32 football teams in the world. As for how the initial vote went: No surprises at the top. And the Jets did make the cut, edging out the Calgary Stampeders.
This week’s voters:
Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter
Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Chris Burke, NFL Writer
John DePetro, NFL Video Producer
Adam Duerson, Assistant Managing Editor
Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant
Peter King, Editor-In-Chief
Robert Klemko, NFL Writer
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Tim Rohan, NFL Writer
Tom Taylor, NFL Technology Columnist
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
1. New England Patriots
Last year: 14–2, Super Bowl champions
First-Place Votes: 14
Lowest-Place Vote: Second (3)
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 541
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Kansas City (Thursday Night)
2. Green Bay Packers
Last year: 10–6, NFC North champions
First-Place Votes: 3
Lowest-Place Vote: Sixth
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 509
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Seattle
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last year: 11–5, AFC North champions
Highest-Place Vote: Second (5)
Lowest-Place Vote: Fifth
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 499
Week 1 Opponent: at Cleveland
4. Atlanta Falcons
Last year: 11–5, NFC champions
Highest-Place Vote: Second
Lowest-Place Vote: Ninth
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 485
Week 1 Opponent: at Chicago
5. Seattle Seahawks
Last year: 10-5-1, NFC West champions
Highest-Place Vote: Second (3)
Lowest-Place Vote: 13th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 484
Week 1 Opponent: at Green Bay
6. Dallas Cowboys
Last year: 13–3, NFC East champions
Highest-Place Vote: Second
Lowest-Place Vote: 12th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 440
Week 1 Opponent: vs. N.Y. Giants
7. Kansas City Chiefs
Last year: 12–4, AFC West champions
Highest-Place Vote: Second
Lowest-Place Vote: 12th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 438
Week 1 Opponent: at New England (Thursday)
8. Oakland Raiders
Last year: 12–4
Highest-Place Vote: Fifth (2)
Lowest-Place Vote: 14th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 437
Week 1 Opponent: at Tennessee
9. New York Giants
Last year: 11–5
Highest-Place Vote: Seventh (2)
Lowest-Place Vote: 15th (2)
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 381
Week 1 Opponent: at Dallas
10. Tennessee Titans
Last year: 9–7
Highest-Place Vote: Seventh
Lowest-Place Vote: 18th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 350
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Oakland
11. Houston Texans
Last year: 9–7, AFC South champions
Highest-Place Vote: Fifth
Lowest-Place Vote: 22nd
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 340
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Jacksonville
12. Denver Broncos
Last year: 9–7
Highest-Place Vote: Eighth
Lowest-Place Vote: 21st (2)
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 336
Week 1 Opponent: vs. L.A. Chargers (Monday)
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last year: 9–7
Highest-Place Vote: 11th
Lowest-Place Vote: 19th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 330
Week 1 Opponent: at Miami
14. Minnesota Vikings
Last year: 8–8
Highest-Place Vote: Seventh
Lowest-Place Vote: 23rd
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 307
Week 1 Opponent: vs. New Orleans (Monday)
15. Arizona Cardinals
Last year: 7-8-1
Highest-Place Vote: Fifth
Lowest-Place Vote: 24th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 304
Week 1 Opponent: at Detroit
16. Carolina Panthers
Last year: 6–10
Highest-Place Vote: 10th
Lowest-Place Vote: 23rd (2)
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 280
Week 1 Opponent: at San Francisco
17. Miami Dolphins
Last year: 10–6
Highest-Place Vote: 10th (2)
Lowest-Place Vote: 24th (2)
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 277
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay
18. Philadelphia Eagles
Last year: 7–9
Highest-Place Vote: Ninth
Lowest-Place Vote: 25th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 273
Week 1 Opponent: at Washington
19. Detroit Lions
Last year: 9–7
Highest-Place Vote: 11th
Lowest-Place Vote: 23rd (2)
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 243
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Arizona
20. Los Angeles Chargers
Last year: 5–11
Highest-Place Vote: 14th (3)
Lowest-Place Vote: 26th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 235
Week 1 Opponent: at Denver (Monday)
21. Baltimore Ravens
Last year: 8–8
Highest-Place Vote: 13th
Lowest-Place Vote: 28th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 225
Week 1 Opponent: at Cincinnati
22. Washington
Last year: 8-7-1
Highest-Place Vote: 11th
Lowest-Place Vote: 26th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 206
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Philadelphia
23. Cincinnati Bengals
Last year: 6-9-1
Highest-Place Vote: 15th
Lowest-Place Vote: 27th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 199
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Baltimore
24. New Orleans Saints
Last year: 7–9
Highest-Place Vote: 13th
Lowest-Place Vote: 26th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 196
Week 1 Opponent: at Minnesota (Monday)
25. Indianapolis Colts
Last year: 8–8
Highest-Place Vote: 14th
Lowest-Place Vote: 31st
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 145
Week 1 Opponent: at L.A. Rams
26. Los Angeles Rams
Last year: 4–12
Highest-Place Vote: 20th
Lowest-Place Vote: 30th
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 108
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Indianapolis
27. Buffalo Bills
Last year: 7–9
Highest-Place Vote: 19th
Lowest-Place Vote: 31st (2)
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 97
Week 1 Opponent: vs. N.Y. Jets
28. San Francisco 49ers
Last year: 2–14
Highest-Place Vote: 24th (2)
Lowest-Place Vote: 31st (3)
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 86
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Carolina
29. Chicago Bears
Last year: 3–13
Highest-Place Vote: 25th (2)
Last-Place Votes: 1
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 79
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Atlanta
30. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last year: 3–13
Highest-Place Vote: 26th
Last-Place Votes: 1
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 67
Week 1 Opponent: at Houston
31. Cleveland Browns
Last year: 1–15
Highest-Place Vote: 29th (4)
Last-Place Votes: 2
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 55
Week 1 Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh
32. New York Jets
Last year: 5–11
Highest-Place Vote: 28th
Last-Place Votes: 13
Points in MMQB Power Poll: 24
Week 1 Opponent: at Buffalo