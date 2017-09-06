NFL

  Introducing the Power Poll, as The MMQB staff ranks the 32 NFL teams from first to worst
Gary Gramling
an hour ago

We here at The MMQB are introducing a new approach to power rankings. Rather than relying on one mind to determine the 1 to 32 ranking, every week we will conduct a staff vote among all MMQB/Sports Illustrated NFL staffers for the most definitive ranking of the NFL teams (aside from maybe win-loss records), going by the classic Peter King “if they met on a neutral field in Des Moines...” scale.

So with that, we present the best 32 football teams in the world. As for how the initial vote went: No surprises at the top. And the Jets did make the cut, edging out the Calgary Stampeders.

This week’s voters:

Ben Baskin, NFL Reporter
Andy Benoit, Analyst and Staff Writer
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Chris Burke, NFL Writer
John DePetro, NFL Video Producer
Adam Duerson, Assistant Managing Editor
Jacob Feldman, NFL Reporter
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant
Peter King, Editor-In-Chief
Robert Klemko, NFL Writer
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Tim Rohan, NFL Writer
Tom Taylor, NFL Technology Columnist
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

NFL

1. New England Patriots

Last year: 14–2, Super Bowl champions

First-Place Votes: 14

Lowest-Place Vote: Second (3)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 541

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Kansas City (Thursday Night)

NFL

2. Green Bay Packers

Last year: 10–6, NFC North champions

First-Place Votes: 3

Lowest-Place Vote: Sixth

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 509

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Seattle

NFL

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last year: 11–5, AFC North champions

Highest-Place Vote: Second (5)

Lowest-Place Vote: Fifth

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 499

Week 1 Opponent: at Cleveland

NFL

4. Atlanta Falcons

Last year: 11–5, NFC champions

Highest-Place Vote: Second

Lowest-Place Vote: Ninth

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 485

Week 1 Opponent: at Chicago

NFL

5. Seattle Seahawks

Last year: 10-5-1, NFC West champions

Highest-Place Vote: Second (3)

Lowest-Place Vote: 13th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 484

Week 1 Opponent: at Green Bay

NFL

6. Dallas Cowboys

Last year: 13–3, NFC East champions

Highest-Place Vote: Second

Lowest-Place Vote: 12th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 440

Week 1 Opponent: vs. N.Y. Giants

NFL

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Last year: 12–4, AFC West champions

Highest-Place Vote: Second

Lowest-Place Vote: 12th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 438

Week 1 Opponent: at New England (Thursday)

NFL

8. Oakland Raiders

Last year: 12–4

Highest-Place Vote: Fifth (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 14th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 437

Week 1 Opponent: at Tennessee

NFL

9. New York Giants

Last year: 11–5

Highest-Place Vote: Seventh (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 15th (2)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 381

Week 1 Opponent: at Dallas

NFL

10. Tennessee Titans

Last year: 9–7

Highest-Place Vote: Seventh

Lowest-Place Vote: 18th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 350

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Oakland

NFL

11. Houston Texans

Last year: 9–7, AFC South champions

Highest-Place Vote: Fifth

Lowest-Place Vote: 22nd

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 340

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Jacksonville

NFL

12. Denver Broncos

Last year: 9–7

Highest-Place Vote: Eighth

Lowest-Place Vote: 21st (2)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 336

Week 1 Opponent: vs. L.A. Chargers (Monday)

NFL

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last year: 9–7

Highest-Place Vote: 11th

Lowest-Place Vote: 19th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 330

Week 1 Opponent: at Miami

NFL

14. Minnesota Vikings

Last year: 8–8

Highest-Place Vote: Seventh

Lowest-Place Vote: 23rd

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 307

Week 1 Opponent: vs. New Orleans (Monday)

NFL

15. Arizona Cardinals

Last year: 7-8-1

Highest-Place Vote: Fifth

Lowest-Place Vote: 24th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 304

Week 1 Opponent: at Detroit

NFL

16. Carolina Panthers

Last year: 6–10

Highest-Place Vote: 10th

Lowest-Place Vote: 23rd (2)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 280

Week 1 Opponent: at San Francisco

NFL

17. Miami Dolphins

Last year: 10–6

Highest-Place Vote: 10th (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 24th (2)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 277

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay

NFL

18. Philadelphia Eagles

Last year: 7–9

Highest-Place Vote: Ninth

Lowest-Place Vote: 25th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 273

Week 1 Opponent: at Washington

NFL

19. Detroit Lions

Last year: 9–7

Highest-Place Vote: 11th

Lowest-Place Vote: 23rd (2)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 243

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Arizona

NFL

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Last year: 5–11

Highest-Place Vote: 14th (3)

Lowest-Place Vote: 26th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 235

Week 1 Opponent: at Denver (Monday)

NFL

21. Baltimore Ravens

Last year: 8–8

Highest-Place Vote: 13th

Lowest-Place Vote: 28th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 225

Week 1 Opponent: at Cincinnati

NFL

22. Washington

Last year: 8-7-1

Highest-Place Vote: 11th

Lowest-Place Vote: 26th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 206

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Philadelphia

NFL

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Last year: 6-9-1

Highest-Place Vote: 15th

Lowest-Place Vote: 27th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 199

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Baltimore

NFL

24. New Orleans Saints

Last year: 7–9

Highest-Place Vote: 13th

Lowest-Place Vote: 26th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 196

Week 1 Opponent: at Minnesota (Monday)

NFL

25. Indianapolis Colts

Last year: 8–8

Highest-Place Vote: 14th

Lowest-Place Vote: 31st

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 145

Week 1 Opponent: at L.A. Rams

NFL

26. Los Angeles Rams

Last year: 4–12

Highest-Place Vote: 20th

Lowest-Place Vote: 30th

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 108

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Indianapolis

NFL

27. Buffalo Bills

Last year: 7–9

Highest-Place Vote: 19th

Lowest-Place Vote: 31st (2)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 97

Week 1 Opponent: vs. N.Y. Jets

NFL

28. San Francisco 49ers

Last year: 2–14

Highest-Place Vote: 24th (2)

Lowest-Place Vote: 31st (3)

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 86

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Carolina

NFL

29. Chicago Bears

Last year: 3–13

Highest-Place Vote: 25th (2)

Last-Place Votes: 1

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 79

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Atlanta

NFL

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last year: 3–13

Highest-Place Vote: 26th

Last-Place Votes: 1

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 67

Week 1 Opponent: at Houston

NFL

31. Cleveland Browns

Last year: 1–15

Highest-Place Vote: 29th (4)

Last-Place Votes: 2

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 55

Week 1 Opponent: vs. Pittsburgh

NFL

32. New York Jets

Last year: 5–11

Highest-Place Vote: 28th

Last-Place Votes: 13

Points in MMQB Power Poll: 24

Week 1 Opponent: at Buffalo

