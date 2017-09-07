Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Justin Pugh's day job is protecting Eli Manning from pass rushers. In his free time, he protects Jersey City from thieves.

The Giants' left guard helped Jersey City police catch a man who had been stealing in the area thanks to some posts on Twitter and solid detective work from Pugh, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

So this is the second time this same guy has stolen a package off my porch. Also stole one off my neighbors. Jersey city help me out pic.twitter.com/hthkqeIdcn — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) September 1, 2017

Update. Someone sent me this picture. This was on first street in hoboken. Just down the hill from my house.I think it could be the same guy pic.twitter.com/mXSxs6PeOf — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) September 2, 2017

From there, Pugh went on to file a police report and patrol the area with his next-door neighbor in hopes of finding the man who stole about $3,000 worth of custom suits and cookware from Pugh, according to the Daily News.

A police officer recognized the man thanks to the information supplied by Pugh, and arrested him on burglary charges Tuesday, according to the Daily News.

Maybe when Pugh is done with football, he should look into a career as an investigator. The 2013 first-round pick is entering his fifth season.