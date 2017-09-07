NFL

Watch: Travis Kelce Pushes Patriots Player in the Groin With the Ball

1:27 | NFL
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Travis Kelce has been having a pretty quiet opening night against the Patriots. Until the aftermath after his third catch.

During a pile-up after his grab, Kelce used the football to push a Patriots player out of the way. However, he pushed the player in the groin.

Kelce was flagged on the play, but for taunting, not the low blow.

Kelce has easily moved his name toward the top of the list of players not to be stuck in a pile with after that move.

