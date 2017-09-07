Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Travis Kelce has been having a pretty quiet opening night against the Patriots. Until the aftermath after his third catch.

During a pile-up after his grab, Kelce used the football to push a Patriots player out of the way. However, he pushed the player in the groin.

Travis Kelce with a ball shove into the balls. pic.twitter.com/W3x3F7EPap — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 8, 2017

Kelce was flagged on the play, but for taunting, not the low blow.

Kelce has easily moved his name toward the top of the list of players not to be stuck in a pile with after that move.