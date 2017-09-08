The NFL has decided to suspend Josh Brown six additional games after a new league investigation into domestic violence accusations against the free-agent kicker, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Brown, who formerly kicked for the Giants, already served a one-game suspension for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy to start the 2016 season. The Giants released him last October.

Brown, now 38, was arrested in May 2015 on suspicion of domestic assault, but no charges were filed.

"I mean, I had put my hands on her. I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage," Brown told ABC News in February, according to ESPN. "I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things."

Brown admitted to abusing his now ex-wife in a series of documents, including emails and journal entries that became public last October. The documents were originally given to police by Brown's wife after his arrest.

In his journal, Brown wrote that he saw himself as “God basically,” and his wife as his slave. He described a history of abusing women. Brown later said his private journal entries should not have been used against him.

The Giants re-signed Brown during the 2016 offseason even though he was under investigation for domestic abuse.

Brown's new punishment comes after the league was criticized for giving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott a six-game suspension while Brown received just a one-game ban. Elliott is fighting the league's ruling.