FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On this special episode of the MMQB Podcast with Peter King, Peter King covers the opening game of the 2017 NFL season, the 42-27 upset win by Kansas City at New England, a game story in podcast form for the first time in the history of The MMQB.

Before the game, King gives his own observations on the field before the game, including a crowd of rowdy fans who cannot help but aggressively heckle NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

After the game, King speaks with two of the game’s most important characters: rookie RB Kareem Hunt—who, after a nightmare start to his first-ever NFL game, went on to put up 246 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns (an NFL record)—and Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who handed the Patriots one of their most surprising losses in recent memory.

