Peter King’s Podcast: Kareem Hunt and Andy Reid After Chiefs' Opening Win Against Patriots

  • On his podcast, Peter King speaks with Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt, the star of the first game of the 2017 NFL season, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who put up arguably one of the biggest wins of his long coaching career.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On this special episode of the MMQB Podcast with Peter King, Peter King covers the opening game of the 2017 NFL season, the 42-27 upset win by Kansas City at New England, a game story in podcast form for the first time in the history of The MMQB.

Before the game, King gives his own observations on the field before the game, including a crowd of rowdy fans who cannot help but aggressively heckle NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

After the game, King speaks with two of the game’s most important characters: rookie RB Kareem Hunt—who, after a nightmare start to his first-ever NFL game, went on to put up 246 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns (an NFL record)—and Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who handed the Patriots one of their most surprising losses in recent memory.

Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show.

