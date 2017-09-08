Saints long snapper Jon Dorenbos has been placed on the non-football injury list and will undergo immediate open-heart surgery, head coach Sean Payton announced Friday.

Saints doctor John Amoss diagnosed Dorenbos with an aortic aneurysm, which Payton said essentially saved Dorenbos’s life. It is a genetic pre-existing condition.

“This is a pretty serious condition and not only will it require open-heart surgery, it's going to require it pretty quickly,” Payton told reporters on a conference call.

The Saints acquired Dorenbos last month from the Eagles in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. Payton said the trade could be undone given the diagnosis.

Dorenbos was a fan favorite in Philadelphia, where he spent 11 of his 15 NFL seasons. The 37-year-old also appeared on America’s Got Talent as a magician and finished in third place.

The Saints are working out a group of long snappers on Friday to play in Monday’s game against the Vikings.