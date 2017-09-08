NFL

Tony Romo And His Sneakers Get Mocked By 91-Year-Old Politician

Tony Romo is used to getting mocked. That comes with the territory when you're an NFL quarterback. 

However, Romo had to be taken aback just a little bit when a 91-year-old former Congressman threw some shade his way, as the cool kids say. Especially since it had nothing to do with football.

It all started when the former Cowboys signal-caller did some promotional work for Skechers Thursday night by sending the following tweet to announce his new partnership with the company.

Dingell, who was a member of United States House of Representatives from 1955, until 2015, showed that even a nonagenarian can do Twitter snark with the best of them by pouncing on Romo and his sneakers.

The burn brought great joy to Twitter dot com and was celebrated in a big way.

