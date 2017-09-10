Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The start of the NFL season is normally a pretty big deal across the country. Apparently Los Angeles and San Francisco didn't get the memo.

The Rams and 49ers each opened their season at home Sunday, and both teams had to start their games with lots of empty seats in the stadium.

The Rams are hosting the the Colts, but it seems like the los Angeles fans are not that concerned about being there to see it in person.

The 49ers are welcoming the Panthers, but not even Cam Newton could attract a crowd that wanted to show up for kickoff.

The Rams and 49ers combined to win six games last season, so that could be playing a role in fan interest.