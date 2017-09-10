Emotions were riding high from fans as Houston Texans star J.J. Watt took to the field for the first game at NRG Stadium in Houston after Hurricane Harvey. It also marks Watt's first game at the stadium since Sept. 22, 2016.

Watt has raised more than $31 million in funds for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The crowd roared when Watt ran onto the field as the last introduction.

Watt is making his return after a back injury sidelined him for a majority of last season.

Watch Watt take the field below:

Deafening roar for JJ Watt when he was just introduced. pic.twitter.com/dumTapVxlY — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 10, 2017

The Texans took time before the game to honor first responders from the storm.