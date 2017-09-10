Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

In case you forgot, Marshawn Lynch returned to the NFL this season.

Sunday was his first regular season game since the 2015 season, but he looked like he didn't lose a step during that year off. And when it comes to running over defenders, he looks like he never left.

That was Titans' defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. He's listed at 305 pounds, and Lynch had no trouble putting him right on his back. It's safe to say Beast Mode has been activated for 2017.

Lynch finished with 76 yards on 18 carries in his Raiders debut as Oakland picked up a 26-16 win.