NFL

Watch: Marshawn Lynch Goes Beast Mode, Runs Through 305-Pound DT

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
24 minutes ago

In case you forgot, Marshawn Lynch returned to the NFL this season.

Sunday was his first regular season game since the 2015 season, but he looked like he didn't lose a step during that year off. And when it comes to running over defenders, he looks like he never left.

That was Titans' defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. He's listed at 305 pounds, and Lynch had no trouble putting him right on his back. It's safe to say Beast Mode has been activated for 2017.

Lynch finished with 76 yards on 18 carries in his Raiders debut as Oakland picked up a 26-16 win.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters