Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick T.J. Watt was raising eyebrows in his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.

Watt's debut includes six tackles, two sacks and an interception through the first three quarters. T.J.

Watch Watt's interception below:

Watt is the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt. He is the third member of the Watt family to play in the NFL.

In his 89 game career, J.J. Watt has never had a game with two or more sacks and an interception.

Last year Watt recorded 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss for the Wisconsin Badgers