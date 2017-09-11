NFL

Even NFL Refs Can’t Get Used to the ‘Los Angeles’ Chargers

This is going to be a punch to the gut for San Diegans. 

We’re all having a hard time adjusting to the Chargers’ new name, but it’s not just fans who keep calling Phillip Rivers’s team “San Diego.” Veteran referee Terry McAulay is having trouble getting used to the relocation. 

I’ll just starting writing a post now for when this happens again in three or four years with the Raiders. 

