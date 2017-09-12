NFL

Report: Cardinals RB David Johnson to Miss Two to Three Months after Wrist Surgery

0:59 | NFL
Tiki Barber: David Johnson's Wrist Injury Is More Troublesome Than You Think
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Cardinals running back David Johnson will have surgery on his injured wrist and miss two to three months of action, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports

Johnson was diagnosed with a dislocated wrist after Sunday’s loss to the Lions and head coach Bruce Arians said he was receiving a second opinion on the injury. Johnson was expected to need surgery but there was a hope the second opinion would indicate a possible non-surgical option. 

Johnson’s absence will be a massive blow to the Cardinals, who relied on him heavily last season. Johnson had 1,239 rushing yards, 870 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns in 2016, his first All-Pro season of his career. 

The Cardinals turned to Kerwynn Williams has their primary ballcarrier after Johnson left Sunday’s game. He’ll share the running back duties with Andre Ellington, and the Cards also added former Arizona State running back D.J. Foster from the Patriots’ practice squad.

Johnson will also be sorely missed by fantasy football owners, who will now look to replace one of the league’s top non-quarterback by 2016 fantasy production. SI.com’s Michael Beller wrote Monday about fantasy owners’ options for replacing Johnson in their lineup

