Russell Wilson and the food company Eat the Ball are being sued by a pair of former employees who claim they had not been paid since July, TMZ reports.

The two former employees say they were a managing director and a member of the marketing team and claim they were not paid on multiple occasions, according to TMZ. Wilson has been a spokesman for the company since it launched and is listed as a minority owner in the lawsuit, according to TMZ.

Eat the Ball makes bread shaped like footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, baseballs, globes and even hockey pucks. The company launched in 2012.

Wilson, 28, is in his sixth season with the Seattle Seahawks.