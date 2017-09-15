NFL

Bengals' A.J. Green: 'We Are Playing Like S--- Right Now'

23 minutes ago

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was understandably frustrated after Thursday night's home defeat to the Texans. 

Cincinnati's 13–9 loss dropped the team to 0–2 on the season. The Bengals' offense gained 295 total yards and failed to score a touchdown on Thursday night after failing to score Week 1 against the Ravens. 

“We are playing like sh-- right now,” Green said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We got to find a way to get our playmakers the ball. That's it. It's a superstar-driven league. You are not going to win without them."

Green finished the game with five catches for 67 yards. The six–time Pro Bowler has yet to catch a touchdown this season. 

Green was irked he didn't get as many opportunities as he felt he deserved, especially on Cincinnati's final drive. 

“Being one of the leaders of the offense I feel like—no disrespect to nobody else—that ball should be mine somewhere somehow,” Green said, according to the Enquirer. “That’s my mentality. In those situations, I want the ball. As the leader of the offense, you should be like that. I wanted that ball.”

Cincinnati will aim to score its first touchdown of the season next Sunday at Green Bay. 

