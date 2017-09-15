NFL

Reports: Jacoby Brissett Named Colts’ Starting QB After Just Two Weeks with Team

The Colts are benching quarterback Scott Tolzien for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals in favor of Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the news

The decision to start Brissett was actually made on Monday, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.

Brissett was acquired by the Colts in a trade with the Patriots on Sept. 2 to improve the team’s quarterback depth while Andrew Luck recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

Tolzien started the opener against the Rams—a 46–9 loss—and was ineffective, to say the least. His first pass of the game was picked off and returned for a touchdown, and he had another pick-six in the third quarter. He finished the day completing nine of 18 passes for 128 yards and was also sacked four times. Brissett entered in garbage time and played nine snaps, completing two of his three passes, including a 50-yard bomb to Donte Moncrief that set up the team’s only touchdown of the game. 

Sunday’s game against Arizona will be Brissett’s third career NFL start. He also started two games for New England last season during Tom Brady’s suspension when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. 

