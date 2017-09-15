Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt says his finger is "pretty messed up" after reinjuring it Thursday night against the Texans, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Watt initially injured his left ring finger during Houston's Week 1 loss to Jacksonville. He told reporters last week he was concerned it had fallen off, and he reiterated that concern after Thursday's win over the Bengals.

"I'm honestly kind of scared to take my glove off," Watt said, according to ESPN. "I honestly don't know what it looks like."

Watt made the win-sealing tackle on the final play of the game.

Center was thinking six. For about .2 seconds until J.J. Watt arrived. pic.twitter.com/cvc3vWyBBs — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 15, 2017

Watt finished Thursday's game with six tackles and one pass deflection.

Houston's 13-9 road win improved the team to 1–1 entering next week's road game against the Patriots.