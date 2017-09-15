NFL

J.J. Watt Says His Finger is 'Pretty Messed Up' After Reinjuring it Against Bengals

0:29 | NFL
Texans' Brian Cushing Suspended 10 Games for Violating League's PED Policy
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt says his finger is "pretty messed up" after reinjuring it Thursday night against the Texans, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop

Watt initially injured his left ring finger during Houston's Week 1 loss to Jacksonville. He told reporters last week he was concerned it had fallen off, and he reiterated that concern after Thursday's win over the Bengals. 

"I'm honestly kind of scared to take my glove off," Watt said, according to ESPN. "I honestly don't know what it looks like."

Watt made the win-sealing tackle on the final play of the game. 

Watt finished Thursday's game with six tackles and one pass deflection. 

NFL
Three & Out: Takeaways from the Houston Texans’ 13-9 Win Over the Cincinnati Bengals

Houston's 13-9 road win improved the team to 1–1 entering next week's road game against the Patriots. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters